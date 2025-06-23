Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $26.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37, a P/E/G ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.00%.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

