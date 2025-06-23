Eagle Strategies LLC Sells 126 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Eagle Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,135,000 after buying an additional 13,565 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $421.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $415.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.05. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $366.32 and a 1 year high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

