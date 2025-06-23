Eagle Strategies LLC Purchases 423 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6,463.2% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,863,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,347,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,474,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,848,000 after acquiring an additional 765,645 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 154.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,347,000 after buying an additional 253,021 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $69.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $72.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.