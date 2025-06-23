XML Financial LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $117.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.17. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

