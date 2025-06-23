Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 28 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1,160.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $455.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $449.11. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

