Narwhal Capital Management Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 607.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,928 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $223.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.86.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of AVB stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.40 and a 1 year high of $239.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.17%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.67, for a total value of $1,222,708.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,288.39. This represents a 25.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,859.74. This trade represents a 20.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

