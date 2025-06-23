JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $100.02 Million Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,817,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,007 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 6.8% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.31% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $100,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAX. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 868.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.8%

DFAX stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.