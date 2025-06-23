Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 2.4% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Booking worth $79,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,388.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This trade represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,304.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,180.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4,942.80. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

