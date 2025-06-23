XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.10, for a total value of $35,265.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,140.80. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

