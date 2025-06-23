Reviewing Camping World (NYSE:CWH) and Dana (NYSE:DAN)

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dana and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dana -0.35% 7.96% 1.52% Camping World -0.47% -8.66% -0.57%

Dividends

Dana pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Camping World pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Dana pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camping World pays out -108.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Camping World has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Camping World is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

96.8% of Dana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Dana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.6% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dana and Camping World, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dana 0 1 7 0 2.88 Camping World 0 2 8 0 2.80

Dana currently has a consensus price target of $20.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.64%. Camping World has a consensus price target of $22.44, indicating a potential upside of 28.06%. Given Camping World’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Camping World is more favorable than Dana.

Volatility and Risk

Dana has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dana and Camping World”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dana $10.28 billion 0.24 -$57.00 million ($0.24) -71.75 Camping World $6.10 billion 0.29 -$38.64 million ($0.46) -38.10

Camping World has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dana. Dana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camping World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dana beats Camping World on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies. It offers drive systems, including axles, driveshafts, transmission, and wheel and track drives; motion systems, such as winches, slew drives, and hub drives; and electrodynamic technologies comprised of motors, inverters, software and control systems, battery-management systems, and fuel cell plates. The company also provides sealing solutions, such as gaskets, seals, cam covers, and oil pan modules; thermal-management technologies, including transmission and engine oil cooling, battery and electronics cooling, charge air cooling, and thermal-acoustical protective shielding; and digital solutions that include active and passive system controls, as well as descriptive and predictive analytics. It serves vehicle manufacturers in the global light vehicle, medium/heavy vehicle, and off-highway markets, as well as the stationary industrial market. The company was formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation and changed its name to Dana Incorporated in August 2016. Dana Incorporated was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel planning and directories; and publications, as well as operates the Coast to Coast Resorts and Good Sam Campgrounds. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. Additionally, the company facilitates an RV rental platform that connects travelers with RV owners; and designs, manufactures, and distributes RV and camping furniture, as well as a range of outdoor products and accessories. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

