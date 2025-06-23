McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $286.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.86. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total value of $299,071.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

