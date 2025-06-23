XML Financial LLC Sells 3,656 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

XML Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after acquiring an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after acquiring an additional 601,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,422,000 after acquiring an additional 336,747 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of D stock opened at $54.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

