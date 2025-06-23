JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

DFAS stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.61. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

