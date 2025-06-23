Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Sold by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 183,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 221,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,225,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Group Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.97 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

