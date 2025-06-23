Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Bought by Dopkins Wealth Management LLC

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 518,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Friday Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Friday Financial now owns 203,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 295,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Group Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Group Corp now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period.

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

