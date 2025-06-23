Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 947,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 15.9% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,717,000 after purchasing an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,299,000 after purchasing an additional 419,096 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,375 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,812,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,282,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,678,000 after purchasing an additional 514,078 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.66.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

