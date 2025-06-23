Promising Casino Stocks To Watch Today – June 22nd

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or provide services to gambling establishments such as casinos, racetracks, and online gaming platforms. Their market value typically reflects factors like consumer spending on entertainment, regulatory changes in the gaming industry, and broader economic conditions. Investors often watch these stocks for signals about tourism trends and discretionary income levels. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $263.94. 7,234,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,161. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $175.59 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.51. 14,054,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,693,831. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.78. 11,128,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,978. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Read More