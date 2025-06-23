Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) vs. MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Head to Head Analysis

Volatility and Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MetaWorks Platforms has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and MetaWorks Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80% MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -157.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cielo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25 MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 11.49 -$5.65 million ($0.08) -0.63

Cielo has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms. MetaWorks Platforms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cielo beats MetaWorks Platforms on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cielo

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

