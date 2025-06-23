Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. Sells 2,760 Shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Quanterix by 219.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Quanterix by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Quanterix from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $6.12 on Monday. Quanterix Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.16. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 36.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanterix Corporation will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

In other news, Director David R. Walt bought 131,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $716,048.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,628,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,844,394.86. The trade was a 8.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Donnelly acquired 93,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $506,534.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,671.36. This represents a 202.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 463,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,444. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanterix Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

