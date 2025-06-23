Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Blossom Wealth Management

Blossom Wealth Management lessened its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.3% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,106,209 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,138,442,000 after buying an additional 784,432 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,826,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,259,516,000 after acquiring an additional 548,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,868,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,448,030,000 after acquiring an additional 718,880 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Shares of SBUX opened at $93.12 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.
Starbucks Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
