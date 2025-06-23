Mokosak Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mokosak Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 1.0% of Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC opened at $186.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.86. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $134.11 and a 1 year high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

