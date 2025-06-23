Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299,688 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 17,477.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,830,000 after buying an additional 2,654,512 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Datadog by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,569,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,694,000 after buying an additional 1,213,475 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.52.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total transaction of $9,376,185.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,219,013.34. The trade was a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,966 shares of company stock valued at $85,558,325. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Stock Down 2.0%

DDOG opened at $127.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 277.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

