Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stake in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its position in Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 842,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,452 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Dyadic International were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyadic International alerts:

Dyadic International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $0.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $27.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Dyadic International Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International ( NASDAQ:DYAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 233.69% and a negative net margin of 163.94%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States and internationally. It utilizes C1-cell protein production platform based on an industrially proven microorganism (C1) for the development and production of biologic products including enzymes and other proteins for human and animal health.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyadic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyadic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.