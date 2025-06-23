5G Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 22nd

Cisco Systems, QUALCOMM, Super Micro Computer, Monolithic Power Systems, and Cadence Design Systems are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies that develop, manufacture or operate hardware and services for fifth-generation mobile networks. This includes makers of network infrastructure equipment, semiconductor chip designers, smartphone manufacturers and wireless carriers rolling out 5G coverage. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the expected growth and innovation in high-speed, low-latency connectivity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

CSCO stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.32. 50,354,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,096,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.65.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.32. The stock had a trading volume of 15,492,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,508. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.91.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.32. The stock had a trading volume of 51,447,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,872,449. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.40. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded down $7.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $685.90. 1,074,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,604. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $647.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $624.41. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.75. The company has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 74.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $326.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

