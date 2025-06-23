Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 2.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $90,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 170,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,116,646.45. This represents a 0.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.40, for a total value of $32,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,180,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,494,091. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,624,472 shares of company stock valued at $203,509,100. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Airbnb from $178.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.23.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $131.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

