Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,716 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $42,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,852,000 after purchasing an additional 796,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 807,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,878,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,687,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,122,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 540,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,044,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($3.13). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.