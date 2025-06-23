Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 62,243 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,243 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF worth $16,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGDG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 387,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,486,000 after buying an additional 97,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDG stock opened at $32.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $33.48. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.1333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

