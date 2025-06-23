Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 65 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,333,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.0% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $178,019.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,701.60. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 3,882 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $841,734.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,565. This trade represents a 41.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,179 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.8%

VEEV opened at $279.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day moving average of $234.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.41 and a 52-week high of $291.69.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $759.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VEEV. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

