The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,996,000 after purchasing an additional 24,290 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,903,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 267,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John C. Roche sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $52,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,772,450. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $1,753,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,942.40. This trade represents a 28.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock worth $1,841,309 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $168.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.76. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.10 and a 52 week high of $178.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Featured Articles

