Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61.
About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.