Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 11,102 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $55.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

