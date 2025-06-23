Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 468 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $44.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.98. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $48.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

