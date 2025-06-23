Rodgers & Associates LTD Has $297,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rodgers & Associates LTD cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Journey Beyond Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,722,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $186.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.75 and a 200-day moving average of $184.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

