Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $68.31 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its 200 day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

