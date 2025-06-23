Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $49,534,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $763.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $677.09 and a twelve month high of $972.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $780.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.