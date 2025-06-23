Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.7% of Westhampton Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 138.1% in the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,383.6% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after buying an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.93 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.