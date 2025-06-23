Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $156.58 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.