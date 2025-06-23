Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 27,134 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,134 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $31,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $553,572,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 761,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,656,000 after acquiring an additional 166,178 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 488,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

O opened at $57.24 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

