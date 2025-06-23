2,095 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by Buck Wealth Strategies LLC

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $4,390,037,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,339,878,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 24,450.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,215,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,185,977 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,813,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,456,201,000 after buying an additional 3,363,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.6%

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.