Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $217.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $233.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

