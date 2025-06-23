The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $350,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $117.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.69 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.