Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 75.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.8%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $156.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.41.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

