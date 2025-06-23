JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLT. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $233.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Shares of HLT opened at $248.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.38. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $196.04 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

