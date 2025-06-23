Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $108.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $95.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 143.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

