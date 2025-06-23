MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.29.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:MGM opened at $33.78 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,693,077.90. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $1,925,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,627,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,585,769.02. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,261 shares of company stock worth $3,486,367. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $88,033,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,408,000. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,418,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at $47,631,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 104.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,611,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

