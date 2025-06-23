Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $223.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $226.09 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 51.81% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total transaction of $474,418.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 171.4% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 108.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

