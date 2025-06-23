Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $122.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.48.

WH stock opened at $79.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.10 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 26,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $2,306,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,936,706.56. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

