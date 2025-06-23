Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 870 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. The Hartford Insurance Group makes up 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $514,363,000 after purchasing an additional 202,487 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 585,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $761,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $126.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day moving average of $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.16 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $129,690.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,279.24. The trade was a 63.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

