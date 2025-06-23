First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 25.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $158,285,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,992,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,933,000 after buying an additional 954,342 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 297,136.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after buying an additional 427,877 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,716,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after purchasing an additional 419,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,008.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 304,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.63 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

