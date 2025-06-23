Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Stock Position Increased by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,963,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 502,406 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 4.5% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $146,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 34.2% in the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 17.7% in the first quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 29,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 128,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 34,402 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OXY opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.87. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

OXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

